$30 lottery ticket worth $250,000

If you are buying a Powerball ticket... Make sure you check your numbers carefully. Even if you don't win the big pot of money you could still come away with a nice sum of cash.
If you are buying a Powerball ticket... Make sure you check your numbers carefully. Even if you don't win the big pot of money you could still come away with a nice sum of cash.
It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kid's favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out.
It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kid's favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out.
It's understandable that many students have a few butterflies on their first few days of school. Other students go through something worse, full on anxiety.
It's understandable that many students have a few butterflies on their first few days of school. Other students go through something worse, full on anxiety.
Parks and Recreation have been working around the clock to keep needles out of parks.
Parks and Recreation have been working around the clock to keep needles out of parks.
If you are buying a Powerball ticket... Make sure you check your numbers carefully. Even if you don't win the big pot of money you could still come away with a nice sum of cash.
If you are buying a Powerball ticket... Make sure you check your numbers carefully. Even if you don't win the big pot of money you could still come away with a nice sum of cash.
Its move in day! Montana State University will be introducing its freshman class Wednesday morning.
Its move in day! Montana State University will be introducing its freshman class Wednesday morning.
It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kid's favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out.
It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kid's favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out.
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) last week published draft rules to oversee the disposal of radioactive oil waste in the State of Montana.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) last week published draft rules to oversee the disposal of radioactive oil waste in the State of Montana.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers.
Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers.
It's understandable that many students have a few butterflies on their first few days of school. Other students go through something worse, full on anxiety.
It's understandable that many students have a few butterflies on their first few days of school. Other students go through something worse, full on anxiety.
Your chance to be a multimillionaire is almost here!
Your chance to be a multimillionaire is almost here!
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) last week published draft rules to oversee the disposal of radioactive oil waste in the State of Montana.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) last week published draft rules to oversee the disposal of radioactive oil waste in the State of Montana.