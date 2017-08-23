$30 lottery ticket worth $250,000

If you are buying a Powerball ticket... Make sure you check your numbers carefully. Even if you don't win the big pot of money you could still come away with a nice sum of cash.

In fact, a man from Utah who bought a Montana lottery ticket while visiting Helena recently got quite the surprise.

Joseph Thompson thought he won $30. But, when he sent the ticket in to get his tiny sum he was surprised to find out the ticket was worth much more.

Turns out Thompson won a cool $250,000.

Thompson told lottery coordinators that he was so shocked he couldn't finish his sandwich.

Thompson's plans for his winning include going back to school, paying off his debt, and investing.

He says he might even spend a little bit of it too.

