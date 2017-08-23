ESPN pulls announcer Robert Lee from UVA game

With all of the current controversy surrounding Confederate monuments, some people are now questioning a decision made by ESPN.

Originally, a sports announcer named Robert Lee was supposed to call a University of Virginia football game in Charlottesville.

That raised concerns with ESPN, considering Robert Lee has the same name as Confederate general Robert E. Lee, whose statue in Charlottesville is a hot-button issue right now.

ESPN has released a statement, saying in part, "In that moment it felt right to all parties. It's a shame that this is even a topic of conversation, and we regret that who calls play-by-play for a football game has become such an issue."