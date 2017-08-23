Swipe right for danger: Smart phone apps, upgrades parents need - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Swipe right for danger: Smart phone apps, upgrades parents need to know

SPOKANE, Wash. -

It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kid's favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out.

"I can watch whatever I want on it, send messages to whoever I want," said one teen about his phone.

Cell phones are addicting. With them, you can share your entire life.

"I use Snapchat, Instagram, Tweet, and text," said another teen.

But if it seems like nothing anymore is private…think again.

A recent update to Snapchat created a folder just off the app where you can store photos you screen shot from your snaps. Teens tell us this is separate from the normal camera roll and means the images so many of our teens think will disappear, can live on forever. The images saved in this particular folder are also protected with a pass code.

The other recent change involves tracking your child's location.

"There's this map where you can see where anyone is," one of the teens told us.

"I think it's just a little creepy," said another.

The app has a map that shows location of other Snapchat users. The way to make it private is to go to settings and click "ghost mode."

Teens said while being familiar with your child's cell phone activity is very important, the best thing you can do is have a solid face to face connection with your child.

"Have a good relationship with your kid," one teen said.

