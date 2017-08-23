Swipe right for danger: Smart phone apps, upgrades parents need to know

It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kid's favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out.
It's understandable that many students have a few butterflies on their first few days of school. Other students go through something worse, full on anxiety.
Parks and Recreation have been working around the clock to keep needles out of parks.
Your chance to be a multimillionaire is almost here!
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) last week published draft rules to oversee the disposal of radioactive oil waste in the State of Montana.
Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers.
Once upon a time they were falling in love. A South Carolina couple has welcomed a baby girl whom they named for the celestial event that had millions across the country on the edge of their seats.
People came from around the world to see the total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park. It was predicted to be the busiest day in the history of the park. The park was packed with eclipse watchers, who came to northwest Wyoming days ago. Grand Teton National Park has had record visitation for years. People come here to see the stunning beauty of the Tetons. But on this day, there were a lot more people than normal, by daybreak. By 7:30 a.m., all of the parking lots were full, inclu...
A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A boy playing basketball in Chief Garry Park Saturday morning says he was attacked by a group of teenagers, one with a sledgehammer, and his shoes were stolen.
Now that the solar eclipse has passed over our state, you might be wondering what to do with your solar eclipse glasses.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
Cody Wyoming is expecting a big crowd of eclipse watchers on August 21. Although the northwest Wyoming town is not in the “path of totality”, tourism promoters said most of the sun will be covered. But, no one there will be able to view the eclipse without eye protection. Grand Teton National Park is where the serious eclipse watchers will be on Monday, August 21st. Grand Teton, Jackson, Dubois, Riverton, Casper, Douglas and Glendo are in the Path of Totality.
The infamous white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson as he tried to evade police in 1994 is going up for sale.
A bull bison that had wandered out of Yellowstone National Park was killed after suffering severe head and leg injuries when it was struck by a vehicle just east of the park.
