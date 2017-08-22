Keeping public parks safe in Billings - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Keeping public parks safe in Billings

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Parks and Recreation have been working around the clock to keep needles out of parks. KULR 8's Briana Monte spoke with Mike Pigg who is the Parks and Recreation supervisor for the City of Billings and he said the top public parks in Billings who have problems with needles are South Park, North Park and Swords Park. This can be a bit scary, especially if you have children.

Pigg said needles are a hazard to the community in public parks and Parks and Recreation are doing everything they can to clean up each public park. He said Parks and Recreation staff look for needles on a daily basis. He also said sometimes needles get lost in the grass and make it difficult to see.

Pigg said sometimes, people put needles into the trash but it's not the correct way to discard them.

"We patrol the parks looking specifically for needles around the restrooms, and around playgrounds in particular because of kids," Pigg said. "When we do find needles, we dispose of them properly in a sharps container and send them off to be incinerated."
Pigg said you can help keep the parks safe by reporting any needles that you may see to parks and recreation. He said if you see anyone using needles at public parks, don't be afraid. Report it to the police right away.

