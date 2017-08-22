Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers.
    
All major carriers now offer unlimited plans after years of steering people toward paying extra for using more data. Verizon, like its rivals, will start charging more for higher-quality video while hoping to attract cost-conscious customers with a cheaper plan.
    
Verizon's unlimited plan had cost $80 for one line. Beginning Wednesday, with HD video - capped at 720p for phones - it'll cost $85, while plans with DVD-quality streaming will cost $75. For a family of four, the "premium" version costs $200; the cheaper plan is $160.
    
Existing customers can keep their unlimited plans, but their video quality is now limited to 720p as well.

