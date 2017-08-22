Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans

S. Carolina couple welcomes their own Eclipse, a baby girl S. Carolina couple welcomes their own Eclipse, a baby girl Once upon a time they were falling in love. A South Carolina couple has welcomed a baby girl whom they named for the celestial event that had millions across the country on the edge of their seats. Once upon a time they were falling in love. A South Carolina couple has welcomed a baby girl whom they named for the celestial event that had millions across the country on the edge of their seats.

Your health: New study suggests mammograms at age 40 It's often confusing for women to know when and how often to get a mammogram. Now a new study may help clear up that debate. Researchers compared three of the most common recommendations for screening mammography. They found beginning yearly screenings at age 40 would reduce the number of breast cancer deaths by 40%. That's significantly more than guidelines that call for less frequent screenings starting at older ages.

Your money: Target debuts sensory-friendly clothing for kids Target has launched a line of sensory-friendly kid's clothes, catering to children with special needs. The apparel includes items with heat-transferred labels instead of tags, flat seams and one-dimensional graphic tees. In a blog post, Target says the selections are all designed to minimize discomfort when in contact with a child's skin. Target says prices range from $4.50 to $7. The company plans to expand the line this fall to include "adaptive pieces" that address the ne...

Man who shot Ohio judge was father of player convicted of rape Records show an Ohio judge shot and wounded outside his courthouse was overseeing a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the man suspected of shooting him. Authorities say suspect Nathaniel Richmond was fatally shot by the judge's bailiff during the Monday altercation. The judge also fired shots. Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ') Jr. underwent emergency surgery after the shooting and is expected to survive. Richmond was the father of a Steubenville High School football...

People gather from all over the world to view the eclipse in Grand Teton National Park People came from around the world to see the total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park. It was predicted to be the busiest day in the history of the park. The park was packed with eclipse watchers, who came to northwest Wyoming days ago. Grand Teton National Park has had record visitation for years. People come here to see the stunning beauty of the Tetons. But on this day, there were a lot more people than normal, by daybreak. By 7:30 a.m., all of the parking lots were full, inclu...

Bowling Green kicker drills 53-yard field goal to earn scholarship Bowling Green kicker drills 53-yard field goal to earn scholarship An Ohio college football player kicked his way onto a full ride scholarship. Bowling Green State University sophomore Jake Suder was set to play this upcoming football season without a scholarship. Head coach Mike Jinks said he could earn one if he made a 53-yard field goal. Suder drilled it through the uprights, earning a full ride scholarship for the rest of his time at school. In 2016, Suder was the team's primary kicker, making 9-of-12 field goal attempts and 35-of-38 extra points. An Ohio college football player kicked his way onto a full ride scholarship. Bowling Green State University sophomore Jake Suder was set to play this upcoming football season without a scholarship. Head coach Mike Jinks said he could earn one if he made a 53-yard field goal. Suder drilled it through the uprights, earning a full ride scholarship for the rest of his time at school. In 2016, Suder was the team's primary kicker, making 9-of-12 field goal attempts and 35-of-38 extra points.