Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans

Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers.
Once upon a time they were falling in love. A South Carolina couple has welcomed a baby girl whom they named for the celestial event that had millions across the country on the edge of their seats.
People came from around the world to see the total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park. It was predicted to be the busiest day in the history of the park. The park was packed with eclipse watchers, who came to northwest Wyoming days ago. Grand Teton National Park has had record visitation for years. People come here to see the stunning beauty of the Tetons. But on this day, there were a lot more people than normal, by daybreak. By 7:30 a.m., all of the parking lots were full, inclu...
A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
Now that the solar eclipse has passed over our state, you might be wondering what to do with your solar eclipse glasses.
The Yellowstone County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing September 5 to determine whether to raise residential rates by five dollars. The discussion involves increasing the fee charged by the county solid waste disposal district from 15 dollars to 20. The county commission wants to increase the fee because of projected increases in the cost to dispose of the waste.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) last week published draft rules to oversee the disposal of radioactive oil waste in the State of Montana.
Lolo Peak Fire has grown to more than 31,000 acres and gained more than 5,000 acres over the weekend.
