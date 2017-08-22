Your health: New study suggests mammograms at age 40

The Yellowstone County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing September 5 to determine whether to raise residential rates by five dollars. The discussion involves increasing the fee charged by the county solid waste disposal district from 15 dollars to 20. The county commission wants to increase the fee because of projected increases in the cost to dispose of the waste.
People came from around the world to see the total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park. It was predicted to be the busiest day in the history of the park. The park was packed with eclipse watchers, who came to northwest Wyoming days ago. Grand Teton National Park has had record visitation for years. People come here to see the stunning beauty of the Tetons. But on this day, there were a lot more people than normal, by daybreak. By 7:30 a.m., all of the parking lots were full, inclu...
Now that the solar eclipse has passed over our state, you might be wondering what to do with your solar eclipse glasses.
Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte has lost his bid to avoid being booked, photographed and fingerprinted for assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected in May.
Once upon a time they were falling in love. A South Carolina couple has welcomed a baby girl whom they named for the celestial event that had millions across the country on the edge of their seats.
A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night. It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-
One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.
Now that the solar eclipse has passed over our state, you might be wondering what to do with your solar eclipse glasses.
As students embark on their next school year, questions are finally being answered as to why former assistant principal Sarah Sheldon stepped down unexpectedly last December.
MontanaFair is over and as MetraPark clears out all equipment and rides, general manager Bill Dutcher said we've had a successful week and we couldn't have done it without all the engineers and employees on staff.
CEO of Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Henry Lafever decided to jump on the solar eclipse glasses early.
What better way to spend a hot day with your furry pals than at the pool. .
People came from around the world to see the total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park. It was predicted to be the busiest day in the history of the park. The park was packed with eclipse watchers, who came to northwest Wyoming days ago. Grand Teton National Park has had record visitation for years. People come here to see the stunning beauty of the Tetons. But on this day, there were a lot more people than normal, by daybreak. By 7:30 a.m., all of the parking lots were full, inclu...
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
Cody Wyoming is expecting a big crowd of eclipse watchers on August 21. Although the northwest Wyoming town is not in the “path of totality”, tourism promoters said most of the sun will be covered. But, no one there will be able to view the eclipse without eye protection. Grand Teton National Park is where the serious eclipse watchers will be on Monday, August 21st. Grand Teton, Jackson, Dubois, Riverton, Casper, Douglas and Glendo are in the Path of Totality.
The infamous white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson as he tried to evade police in 1994 is going up for sale.
A bull bison that had wandered out of Yellowstone National Park was killed after suffering severe head and leg injuries when it was struck by a vehicle just east of the park.
More than half way through the calendar year, Yellowstone National Park has seen about 5 percent fewer visitors so far this year.
