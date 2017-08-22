Your health: New study suggests mammograms at age 40

It's often confusing for women to know when and how often to get a mammogram. Now a new study may help clear up that debate. Researchers compared three of the most common recommendations for screening mammography. They found beginning yearly screenings at age 40 would reduce the number of breast cancer deaths by 40%. That's significantly more than guidelines that call for less frequent screenings starting at older ages.

It's often confusing for women to know when and how often to get a mammogram. Now a new study may help clear up that debate. Researchers compared three of the most common recommendations for screening mammography. They found beginning yearly screenings at age 40 would reduce the number of breast cancer deaths by 40%. That's significantly more than guidelines that call for less frequent screenings starting at older ages.