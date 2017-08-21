Solar eclipse watchers gathered on the Rims to witness the phenomenon

Ninety-five percent of the total solar eclipse was seen in Billings Monday. Many people headed to the Rims to view the solar eclipse above the city.



Many of them enjoyed the viewing by having picnics, spending family time together, or sitting in the back of their trucks. The solar eclipse is one of those phenomena considered a once in a lifetime experience.



"It doesn't happen very often and we're very fortunate to seeing the eclipse or be this close to it," Terry McDanel, a viewer, said. "What an eery feeling. I mean, it just shows you how insignificant we are compared to the universe and things that are going on around us."



People flocked to the Rims in Billings to see the solar eclipse with protective lenses. Some even using other means to watch the phenomenon.



"It's just the moon going over the sun," young Eli, another viewer, said. "It looks very nice and pretty. It's very cool."



Watchers were able to see the eclipse in almost all of its totality. During that time, people noticed a significant change.



We spoke with one viewer by the name of Richard Anderson and he recalled the last and only time he saw an eclipse.

"You can feel it's already starting to cool off just from the sun going behind the moon and the biggest thing I remember from before is when it gets to its totality, the birds get really quiet. It's just kind of an eery silence," Anderson said. Even though the event lasted for a short time, the memory of it will last a lifetime. "They'll probably be adults before this ever happens again. For us as grandparents with the three grandkids, to share it together, it's fun."



I contacted St. Vincent and Billings Clinic hospitals to see if anyone was reported going in with eye problems due to the solar eclipse. They tell me no one has come in with any eye problems, so far.