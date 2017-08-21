Rose Park spends their last summer day with furry friends

What better way to spend a hot day with your furry pals than at the pool. .
MontanaFair is over and as MetraPark clears out all equipment and rides, general manager Bill Dutcher said we've had a successful week and we couldn't have done it without all the engineers and employees on staff.
Over the last week, KULR 8 introduced you to some amazing 4-H kids. Now, those kids who have proudly shown their animals, have to part with them.
Billings firefighters and IAFF local 521 have partnered with the muscular dystrophy association for their annual fill the boot campaign.
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night. It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets?
Over the last week, KULR 8 introduced you to some amazing 4-H kids. Now, those kids who have proudly shown their animals, have to part with them.
Millions of Americans are converging on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday. It will be the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years. With 200 million people within a day's drive of the path of totality, towns and parks are bracing for monumental crowds. It's expected to be the most observed, most studied and most photographed eclipse ever.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Forget the drive-thru, McDonald's could be coming to your driveway. The company's CEO said Wednesday that the number of McDonald's restaurants available to deliver Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets and fries is expanding by another 1,000 this week, bringing the total to more than 2,000. New locations include the New York metro area, Seattle, Denver and more. CEO Steve Easterbrook says McDonald's will have 3,500 restaurants on the UberEats app b...
One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.
