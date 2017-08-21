Rose Park spends their last summer day with furry friends

What better way to spend a hot day with your furry pals than at the pool. Today marked the third annual dog days of summer at Rose Park. With tails wagging and happy smiles, many pet owners brought along their four-legged companions to end summer with a splash.



"Today is dog days and essentially, the dogs get to be the last one in the pool and then we drain it for winter," Dawn Kaufman said. She works with the City of Billings.

"I have two dogs so I want them tired for bed tonight so I brought them here," dog owner Shayna Connell said.

From small dogs to big dogs, you can't beat making a couple of friends.

"Max is a year and a half, " Sean Koheler said. He is another dog owner visiting Rose Park.



The cost is three dollars with all owners free of charge. Water resistant toys are okay to bring and even though humans aren't allowed to swim alongside their dogs, owners are okay to wade in the water to supervise.