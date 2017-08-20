MontanaFair wrap up - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

MontanaFair wrap up

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

MontanaFair is over and as MetraPark clears out all equipment and rides, general manager Bill Dutcher said we've had a successful week and we couldn't have done it without all the engineers and employees on staff.

"I saw a whole lot of happy people those last couple nights, huge nights!" Dutcher said. "Food lines long, ride lines long. We learned that we take notes all day long for nine days and after labor day we start planning for next year. The few things we want to do different, we listen to people. I"ll tell you one thing I am proud of was the friendly atmosphere of all the staff and contractors and the way things are."

Bill Dutcher said this year was all about safety, cleanliness and providing a great event and said he believes he succeeded on all accounts. As this time next year approaches, he said he can't wait to do it all over again.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Rose Park spends their last summer day with furry friends

    Rose Park spends their last summer day with furry friends

    Monday, August 21 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-08-21 05:13:56 GMT

    What better way to spend a hot day with your furry pals than at the pool. .

    What better way to spend a hot day with your furry pals than at the pool. .

  • MontanaFair wrap up

    MontanaFair wrap up

    Sunday, August 20 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-08-21 01:04:31 GMT

    MontanaFair is over and as MetraPark clears out all equipment and rides, general manager Bill Dutcher said we've had a successful week and we couldn't have done it without all the engineers and employees on staff.

    MontanaFair is over and as MetraPark clears out all equipment and rides, general manager Bill Dutcher said we've had a successful week and we couldn't have done it without all the engineers and employees on staff.

  • 4-H kids say goodbye to their animals

    4-H kids say goodbye to their animals

    Sunday, August 20 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-08-20 05:02:47 GMT

    Over the last week, KULR 8 introduced you to some amazing 4-H kids. Now, those kids who have proudly shown their animals, have to part with them.

    Over the last week, KULR 8 introduced you to some amazing 4-H kids. Now, those kids who have proudly shown their animals, have to part with them.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Safely viewing the solar eclipse

    Safely viewing the solar eclipse

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-08-10 00:40:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night.  It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night.  It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-

  • How to spot fake solar eclipse glasses

    How to spot fake solar eclipse glasses

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-08-16 00:35:25 GMT

    Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.

    Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.

  • Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...

  • Eclipse safety for your pets

    Eclipse safety for your pets

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-08-17 23:45:53 GMT

    We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets? 

    We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets? 

  • 4-H kids say goodbye to their animals

    4-H kids say goodbye to their animals

    Sunday, August 20 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-08-20 05:02:47 GMT

    Over the last week, KULR 8 introduced you to some amazing 4-H kids. Now, those kids who have proudly shown their animals, have to part with them.

    Over the last week, KULR 8 introduced you to some amazing 4-H kids. Now, those kids who have proudly shown their animals, have to part with them.

  • Eclipse eve: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark

    Eclipse eve: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark

    Sunday, August 20 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-08-20 17:32:17 GMT

    Millions of Americans are converging on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday. It will be the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years. With 200 million people within a day's drive of the path of totality, towns and parks are bracing for monumental crowds. It's expected to be the most observed, most studied and most photographed eclipse ever.

    Millions of Americans are converging on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday. It will be the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years. With 200 million people within a day's drive of the path of totality, towns and parks are bracing for monumental crowds. It's expected to be the most observed, most studied and most photographed eclipse ever.

  • McDonald's expanding delivery locations on UberEats

    McDonald's expanding delivery locations on UberEats

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-05-31 17:58:40 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Forget the drive-thru, McDonald's could be coming to your driveway. The company's CEO said Wednesday that the number of McDonald's restaurants available to deliver Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets and fries is expanding by another 1,000 this week, bringing the total to more than 2,000. New locations include the New York metro area, Seattle, Denver and more. CEO Steve Easterbrook says McDonald's will have 3,500 restaurants on the UberEats app b...

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Forget the drive-thru, McDonald's could be coming to your driveway. The company's CEO said Wednesday that the number of McDonald's restaurants available to deliver Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets and fries is expanding by another 1,000 this week, bringing the total to more than 2,000. New locations include the New York metro area, Seattle, Denver and more. CEO Steve Easterbrook says McDonald's will have 3,500 restaurants on the UberEats app b...

  • Before buying solar eclipse glasses, here's what you should look out for

    Before buying solar eclipse glasses, here's what you should look out for

    Monday, August 14 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-08-15 00:47:49 GMT

    One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.

    One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.