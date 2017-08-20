Yellowstone River Roundup Saturday Night Highlights - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Yellowstone River Roundup Saturday Night Highlights

Posted: Updated:

On the final night of the Yellowstone River Roundup at the Billings Fairgrounds, fans got their moneys worth as a pair of cowboys came home with at least a share of the top spot in their respective events.

High scorers from Saturday:

Bareback Riding - Jessy Davis, Power, MT - 81

Steer Wrestling - Miguel Garcia, Sheridan, WY - 4.5 seconds

Saddle Bronc - Ricky Warren, Hudson Hope, BC - 82

Team Roping - Daniel Vanek, Silesia, MT & Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, MT - 11.9 seconds

Tie Down Roping - Taylor Santos, Creston, CA - 8.5 seconds

Barrel Racing - Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, ND - 17.31 seconds

Bull Riding - Drew Flynn, Sheridan, WY - 85

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Mariners win their 4th straight; defeating Rays 7-6

    Mariners win their 4th straight; defeating Rays 7-6

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Mitch Haniger hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz added his 31st home run and the Seattle Mariners rolled to their fourth straight win Saturday night, a 7-6 decision over the Tampa Bay Rays.      Haniger's first career grand slam came in his first game back after a three-week  stretch on the disabled list, lifting the Mariners to a 4-1 lead in the third inning. It was his eighth homer of the season.      Cruz, who is on an 11-ga...
    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Mitch Haniger hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz added his 31st home run and the Seattle Mariners rolled to their fourth straight win Saturday night, a 7-6 decision over the Tampa Bay Rays.      Haniger's first career grand slam came in his first game back after a three-week  stretch on the disabled list, lifting the Mariners to a 4-1 lead in the third inning. It was his eighth homer of the season.      Cruz, who is on an 11-ga...

  • Yellowstone River Roundup Saturday Night Highlights

    Yellowstone River Roundup Saturday Night Highlights

    Sunday, August 20 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-08-20 05:02:55 GMT

    Check out the final night of highlights from the PRCA Yellowstone River Roundup!

    Check out the final night of highlights from the PRCA Yellowstone River Roundup!

  • Mustangs Get First Shutout of Year in Win Over Missoula

    Mustangs Get First Shutout of Year in Win Over Missoula

    Sunday, August 20 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-08-20 04:43:22 GMT

    The Billings Mustangs (8-9, 26-28-1) shut out an opponent for the first time this season in a 4-0 win over the Missoula Osprey (5-12, 24-31).

    The Billings Mustangs (8-9, 26-28-1) shut out an opponent for the first time this season in a 4-0 win over the Missoula Osprey (5-12, 24-31).

    •   