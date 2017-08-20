Yellowstone River Roundup Saturday Night Highlights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Mitch Haniger hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz added his 31st home run and the Seattle Mariners rolled to their fourth straight win Saturday night, a 7-6 decision over the Tampa Bay Rays. Haniger's first career grand slam came in his first game back after a three-week stretch on the disabled list, lifting the Mariners to a 4-1 lead in the third inning. It was his eighth homer of the season. Cruz, who is on an 11-ga...

