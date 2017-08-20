4-H kids say goodbye to their animals

Over the last week, KULR 8 introduced you to some amazing 4-H kids. Now, those kids who have proudly shown their animals, have to part with them.



Excitement doesn't even begin to describe these kids anticipation after months of feeding, grooming and training their animals. Just ask Jacob Baeten.



"I have a giant white turkey," Baeten said. "Her name is Ruth Macken and she got grand champion in the make class and I am going to sell her today. Last year, the grand champion female turkey got seven hundred dollars so I am hoping it's around that."



With a winning bid of five hundred dollars, Jacob will put his earnings in his bank account.



This is also Joshua Blankenship's first time entering his white New Zealand rabbits in the auction and he is excited to win some money to put in his pocket for next year.



"How old are they?" KULR 8's Mary Jane Belleza said. "A couple months old," Blankenship said.



"I think we have one of the most comfortable animal buildings in North America and in this facility, it's so much fun to see what everybody does at the Super Barn and how everybody gets along and the future of America looks pretty darn good," MetraPark General Manager Bill Dutcher. "So, thanks Joe and have a great sale!"



Joe certainly did have a good time as auctioneer he works hard to get every dollar he can for these very deserving kids. Many 4-Hers will use their winnings towards their college education or to purchase their own herd.