Filling firefighters' boots for a cause

Over the last week, KULR 8 introduced you to some amazing 4-H kids. Now, those kids who have proudly shown their animals, have to part with them.

Billings firefighters and IAFF local 521 have partnered with the muscular dystrophy association for their annual fill the boot campaign.

An Ohio college football player kicked his way onto a full ride scholarship. Bowling Green State University sophomore Jake Suder was set to play this upcoming football season without a scholarship. Head coach Mike Jinks said he could earn one if he made a 53-yard field goal. Suder drilled it through the uprights, earning a full ride scholarship for the rest of his time at school. In 2016, Suder was the team's primary kicker, making 9-of-12 field goal attempts and 35-of-38 extra points.