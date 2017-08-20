Filling firefighters' boots for a cause - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Filling firefighters' boots for a cause

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings firefighters and IAFF local 521 have partnered with the muscular dystrophy association for their annual fill the boot campaign. KULR 8 caught up with the firefighters Saturday as they worked the intersection of Hilltop Road and Main Street in the Billings Heights.

A half dozen firefighters worked each side of the street. Their boots are large and their cause even greater.

"It started back in Boston and they had a fireman with a child that had muscular dystrophy," coordinator Matt Hoppel said. "They passed the boot around the station and that's how it all started."

"It's a lot of fun in the sense that we get to raise the money, but you get to interact with everybody in the community," firefighter Sean Biggins said.

