Mustangs Get First Shutout of Year in Win Over Missoula

The Billings Mustangs (8-9, 26-28-1) shut out an opponent for the first time this season in a 4-0 win over the Missoula Osprey (5-12, 24-31) in front of 2,849 at Dehler Park on Saturday.

Luis Alecis (5-4) earned his team-best fifth win in six shutout innings in the start. Alecis, who matched his season-high in innings pitched with six, gave up just four hits while striking out five and not issuing a walk.

The Mustangs, after being retired in order in the first, took a 2-0 lead on four hits in the second. Leandro Santana singled to right to score Hendrik Clementina before Jeter Downs flew out to center to bring in Stuart Fairchild for the second run of the inning. Downs went 2-for-3, scoring two runs, driving in another and stealing his seventh base of the season.

After 3 hits in the first two innings, Missoula managed just two hits over their last seven innings at the plate. They would not have a runner advance beyond second base in the game.

Nadir Ljatifi set a new season-high for himself in hits with a 3-for-3 performance. He has now collected seven hits in his last five games.

Tyler Buffett and Ryan Nutof combined for three shutout innings to finish off the game. The Mustangs' pitching staff combined to strike out eight and walk just one on Saturday.

Billings will look for the series win on Sunday in game three of the set. First pitch from Dehler Park is set for 1:05 p.m.