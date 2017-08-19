Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo Courtesy: MGN Photo Courtesy: MGN

EPPING, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.

Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn't have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside.

She used a pool pole to drag the chair her iPad was on and posted in a community Facebook page, asking for help. She said she labeled the post "911" to get people's attention.

A woman who lived nearby showed up, followed by police and a neighbor.

Kahn, a breast cancer survivor, tells WMUR-TV that sometimes you help others and other times, you ask for help.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help

    Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help

    Saturday, August 19 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-08-19 22:47:24 GMT
    Photo Courtesy: MGNPhoto Courtesy: MGN

    A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.

    A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.

  • Bowling Green kicker drills 53-yard field goal to earn scholarship

    Bowling Green kicker drills 53-yard field goal to earn scholarship

    Saturday, August 19 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-08-19 05:21:35 GMT
    An Ohio college football player kicked his way onto a full ride scholarship. Bowling Green State University sophomore Jake Suder was set to play this upcoming football season without a scholarship. Head coach Mike Jinks said he could earn one if he made a 53-yard field goal. Suder drilled it through the uprights, earning a full ride scholarship for the rest of his time at school. In 2016, Suder was the team's primary kicker, making 9-of-12 field goal attempts and 35-of-38 extra points.
    An Ohio college football player kicked his way onto a full ride scholarship. Bowling Green State University sophomore Jake Suder was set to play this upcoming football season without a scholarship. Head coach Mike Jinks said he could earn one if he made a 53-yard field goal. Suder drilled it through the uprights, earning a full ride scholarship for the rest of his time at school. In 2016, Suder was the team's primary kicker, making 9-of-12 field goal attempts and 35-of-38 extra points.

  • White House strategist Steve Bannon is out

    White House strategist Steve Bannon is out

    Friday, August 18 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-08-18 17:15:35 GMT

    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Partially nude photos result in educator's license suspension

    Partially nude photos result in educator's license suspension

    Friday, August 18 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-08-19 00:24:54 GMT

    As students embark on their next school year, questions are finally being answered as to why former assistant principal Sarah Sheldon stepped down unexpectedly last December.

    As students embark on their next school year, questions are finally being answered as to why former assistant principal Sarah Sheldon stepped down unexpectedly last December.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    Friday, August 18 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-08-18 17:06:25 GMT

    A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

    A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

  • Watch: Bear takes a dip in Lockwood woman's koi pond

    Watch: Bear takes a dip in Lockwood woman's koi pond

    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-08-17 21:59:42 GMT

    When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.

    When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.

  • Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help

    Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help

    Saturday, August 19 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-08-19 22:47:24 GMT
    Photo Courtesy: MGNPhoto Courtesy: MGN

    A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.

    A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.

  • New evacuations ordered near Lolo Peak fire for 300-400 homes

    New evacuations ordered near Lolo Peak fire for 300-400 homes

    Thursday, August 17 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-08-17 14:23:25 GMT
    As many as 300 to 400 residents in Lolo were told to leave their homes immediately on Wednesday night due to increased fire activity on the Lolo Peak fire.  The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for people and homes from mile marker 31.5 to 29.5 on both sides of Hwy 12. This includes Fort Fizzle to Balsam Root Road on both sides of Hwy 12, as well as portions of Mormon Creek Road past and including Vann Drive.  Residents must check in at t...
    As many as 300 to 400 residents in Lolo were told to leave their homes immediately on Wednesday night due to increased fire activity on the Lolo Peak fire.  The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for people and homes from mile marker 31.5 to 29.5 on both sides of Hwy 12. This includes Fort Fizzle to Balsam Root Road on both sides of Hwy 12, as well as portions of Mormon Creek Road past and including Vann Drive.  Residents must check in at t...

  • Eclipse safety for your pets

    Eclipse safety for your pets

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-08-17 23:45:53 GMT

    We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets? 

    We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets? 

  • Cops: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage

    Cops: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage

    Friday, August 18 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-08-18 16:58:53 GMT

    A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.

    A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.

  • How to spot fake solar eclipse glasses

    How to spot fake solar eclipse glasses

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-08-16 00:35:25 GMT

    Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.

    Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.