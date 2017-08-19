Bowling Green kicker drills 53-yard field goal to earn scholarship

An Ohio college football player kicked his way onto a full ride scholarship. Bowling Green State University sophomore Jake Suder was set to play this upcoming football season without a scholarship. Head coach Mike Jinks said he could earn one if he made a 53-yard field goal. Suder drilled it through the uprights, earning a full ride scholarship for the rest of his time at school. In 2016, Suder was the team's primary kicker, making 9-of-12 field goal attempts and 35-of-38 extra points.

An Ohio college football player kicked his way onto a full ride scholarship. Bowling Green State University sophomore Jake Suder was set to play this upcoming football season without a scholarship. Head coach Mike Jinks said he could earn one if he made a 53-yard field goal. Suder drilled it through the uprights, earning a full ride scholarship for the rest of his time at school. In 2016, Suder was the team's primary kicker, making 9-of-12 field goal attempts and 35-of-38 extra points.