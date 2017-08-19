Bowling Green kicker drills 53-yard field goal to earn scholarship

"Crow tradition and our family is all we got," said event organizer Seth Whiteclay.
As students embark on their next school year, questions are finally being answered as to why former assistant principal Sarah Sheldon stepped down unexpectedly last December.
Reports of several cases of canine illnesses with similar symptoms to canine influenza spread through Montana causing pet owners to be alarmed.
Governor Steve Bullock today announced Montana’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in July. The U.S. unemployment rate declined by 0.1 percentage point to 4.3% after a slight uptick last month.
The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
A traveling Vietnam Memorial exhibit is on display at Will James Middle School now through Sunday.
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.
Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
A neo-Nazi website's publisher said Wednesday that he has "effectively been completely banned from the internet" after mocking the victim of a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
Footage of a rare white moose in Sweden has gone viral.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.
As students embark on their next school year, questions are finally being answered as to why former assistant principal Sarah Sheldon stepped down unexpectedly last December.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.
We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets?
A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.
At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today.
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
