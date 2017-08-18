Crow Tribe members celebrate 99th Crow Fair

"Crow tradition and our family is all we got," said event organizer Seth Whiteclay.

For the 99th year the Crow Tribe hosts the annual Crow Fair. The fair consists of parades, pow wows and of course the rodeo.

"Me and my family are hosting it," Whiteclay said. "We've got a few acts from down south and all over to make this event eye catching and we're giving away a horse trailer this year."

Crow members said this year's crow fair is an important one.

At the rodeo, Crow Tribe members had a moment of remembrance for the murders which took place in lodge grass in early August.

Whiteclay said this year's fair is a time for everyone to come together and celebrate.

"It hit a lot of us kind of hard but bringing us together as a family to help heal each other as a family cause we are all one as a crow people," Whiteclay said.

And this is year 99, so organizers have a request.

"I would like to invite everybody to the 100th year next year," Whiteclay said.