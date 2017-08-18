No reported cases of canine influenza in Montana despite fears

Governor Steve Bullock today announced Montana’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in July. The U.S. unemployment rate declined by 0.1 percentage point to 4.3% after a slight uptick last month.
A traveling Vietnam Memorial exhibit is on display at Will James Middle School now through Sunday.
CEO of Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Henry Lafever decided to jump on the solar eclipse glasses early.
We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets?
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.
At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today.
A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
