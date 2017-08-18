NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts:
    
NOT REAL:  Charlottesville Killer Was Hillary Supporter, Funded By Soros
    
THE FACTS: James Fields, who's charged with murder after police say he drove his car into a Charlottesville, Virginia, crowd last weekend, supported President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign, his former teacher told the AP. GoFundMe confirmed that it removed "multiple campaigns" to raise money for Fields; none were started by billionaire George Soros, who has been a frequent target of hoax sites. The stories shared by YourNewsWire and other sites claim Fields' arrest is part of a "false flag" aimed at sparking a civil war.
    
___
    
NOT REAL: President Trump Fires All 14 Muslim Federal Judges
    
THE FACTS: There aren't any Muslims on the federal bench and the president has no authority to fire federal judges. Abid Qureshi, a Washington, D.C., attorney, was nominated last year by former President Barack Obama to be the first Muslim federal judge, but he wasn't confirmed by the Senate. The hoax story by a site named As American As Apple Pie and shared by others also claimed Trump used the "evacuation clause" to remove the judges. There is no such clause that is part of federal law.
    
___
    
NOT REAL: MYSTERIOUS NAZI SUBMARINE FROM WWII DISCOVERED IN GREAT LAKES
    
THE FACTS: Divers didn't find a German U-boat at the bottom of the Lake Ontario despite a story posted last year by admitted hoax outlet World Daily News Report, shared recently by other sites. The story suggests the ship may have sunk during the non-existent Battle of Niagara Falls. The photos included with the article show, in reality, a rusted Soviet submarine and two divers from a 2010 expedition to the North Pole by a French team.
    
___
    
NOT REAL: British PM Theresa May: Pedophiles Should be Allowed to Adopt Children Too
    
THE FACTS: The story by Neon Nettle is based on a 2010 article by a British law professor that called for May, who was the U.K.'s home secretary at the time, to relax rules banning sex offenders from caring from children. May had previously ordered a review of vetting procedures for adults coming into regular contact with children other than their own, but May's spokesman said at the time that her office wouldn't consider allowing pedophiles to adopt.
    
___
    
NOT REAL: What Adam Sandler is Saying About Mormons
    
THE FACTS: The comedian didn't come to the defense of Mormons on a recent podcast, despite a slew of identical articles on websites designed to look like local news outlets. The story claims Sandler stepped into say Mormons were "decent people" when an unnamed interviewer began to disparage them. All of the sites include a disclaimer saying the stories on them aren't real.
    
___
    
This weekly fixture is part of The Associated Press' ongoing efforts to fact-check claims in suspected false news stories.
    
___
    
Find all AP Fact Checks here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/APFactCheck

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • White House strategist Steve Bannon is out

    White House strategist Steve Bannon is out

    Friday, August 18 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-08-18 17:15:35 GMT

    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    Friday, August 18 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-08-18 17:06:25 GMT

    A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

    A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

  • Cops: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage

    Cops: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage

    Friday, August 18 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-08-18 16:58:53 GMT

    A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.

    A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Watch: Bear takes a dip in Lockwood woman's koi pond

    Watch: Bear takes a dip in Lockwood woman's koi pond

    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-08-17 21:59:42 GMT

    When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.

    When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.

  • Montana's ties to the Barcelona attack

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-08-17 23:29:27 GMT

    At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today. 

    At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today. 

  • New evacuations ordered near Lolo Peak fire for 300-400 homes

    New evacuations ordered near Lolo Peak fire for 300-400 homes

    Thursday, August 17 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-08-17 14:23:25 GMT
    As many as 300 to 400 residents in Lolo were told to leave their homes immediately on Wednesday night due to increased fire activity on the Lolo Peak fire.  The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for people and homes from mile marker 31.5 to 29.5 on both sides of Hwy 12. This includes Fort Fizzle to Balsam Root Road on both sides of Hwy 12, as well as portions of Mormon Creek Road past and including Vann Drive.  Residents must check in at t...
    As many as 300 to 400 residents in Lolo were told to leave their homes immediately on Wednesday night due to increased fire activity on the Lolo Peak fire.  The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for people and homes from mile marker 31.5 to 29.5 on both sides of Hwy 12. This includes Fort Fizzle to Balsam Root Road on both sides of Hwy 12, as well as portions of Mormon Creek Road past and including Vann Drive.  Residents must check in at t...

  • Eclipse safety for your pets

    Eclipse safety for your pets

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-08-17 23:45:53 GMT

    We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets? 

    We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets? 

  • Man uses solar eclipse glasses as a fundraiser for Billings rocket camps

    Man uses solar eclipse glasses as a fundraiser for Billings rocket camps

    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-08-18 03:22:10 GMT

    CEO of Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Henry Lafever decided to jump on the solar eclipse glasses early.

    CEO of Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Henry Lafever decided to jump on the solar eclipse glasses early.

  • How to spot fake solar eclipse glasses

    How to spot fake solar eclipse glasses

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-08-16 00:35:25 GMT

    Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.

    Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.

  • Confederate fountain to be removed in Helena

    Confederate fountain to be removed in Helena

    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:50 AM EDT2017-08-17 05:50:20 GMT

    Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum.  The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.

    Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum.  The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.

  • Before buying solar eclipse glasses, here's what you should look out for

    Before buying solar eclipse glasses, here's what you should look out for

    Monday, August 14 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-08-15 00:47:49 GMT

    One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.

    One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.