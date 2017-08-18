NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.
Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
A neo-Nazi website's publisher said Wednesday that he has "effectively been completely banned from the internet" after mocking the victim of a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
Footage of a rare white moose in Sweden has gone viral.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.
The infamous white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson as he tried to evade police in 1994 is going up for sale.
When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.
At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today.
We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets?
CEO of Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Henry Lafever decided to jump on the solar eclipse glasses early.
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.
