Cops: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage

By Associated Press

ST. MARYS, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.
    
Police in St. Marys charged Arwen Kuhn last week with a slew of charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment of a minor.
    
According to a police affidavit, the child's dad says he dropped the boy off at Kuhn's house for three days last year. He says when he picked the child up, he noticed a scab on his bellybutton and bruises on his head.
    
Investigators say they determined the 38-year-old Kuhn dropped the boy on his stomach and burned him with chemicals, in addition to leashing him and locking him in a cage.
    
No attorney information is available. No phone number is listed for Kuhn.

