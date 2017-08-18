Vietnam wall replica leaves Will James Middle School Sunday

Governor Steve Bullock today announced Montana’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in July. The U.S. unemployment rate declined by 0.1 percentage point to 4.3% after a slight uptick last month.
A traveling Vietnam Memorial exhibit is on display at Will James Middle School now through Sunday.
CEO of Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Henry Lafever decided to jump on the solar eclipse glasses early.
We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets?
At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today.
The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
A traveling Vietnam Memorial exhibit is on display at Will James Middle School now through Sunday.
As you may know, if you look at a solar eclipse without proper eye wear it can do serious damage to your eyes.
At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today.
When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.
At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today.
We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets?
CEO of Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Henry Lafever decided to jump on the solar eclipse glasses early.
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.
