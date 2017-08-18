Vietnam wall replica leaves Will James Middle School Sunday

A traveling Vietnam Memorial exhibit is on display at Will James Middle School now through Sunday. The exhibit honors those who died during the war.

As it moves from place to place, the exhibit drawing war vets from across the United States. Each are paying tribute and honor their fallen comrades. One group we met while filming the memorial traveled to Billings from Wyoming. The veterans represented each branch of the military.

The Vietnam memorial is an exact replica of the one in Washington D.C. which is on its third tour through Billings.

After the unveiling of the memorial, the veterans wheeled out a bike in a dedication to Vietnam soldiers.

And for the younger generations who don't know much information about the Vietnam War, Mutt Duncan encourages young people to come out and immerse themselves in history and even shares some of his experience.

"We were just men who were assigned a unit and went over and took care of what we had to do. We didn't know what we were fighting for or what we were doing. They say you know freedom for the American people, but it's freedom for people overseas. We were just keeping them at bay so they don't come over to our shore," Duncan said.

