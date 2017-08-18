Vietnam wall replica leaves Will James Middle School Sunday - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Vietnam wall replica leaves Will James Middle School Sunday

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A traveling Vietnam Memorial exhibit is on display at Will James Middle School now through Sunday. The exhibit honors those who died during the war.

As it moves from place to place, the exhibit drawing war vets from across the United States. Each are paying tribute and honor their fallen comrades. One group we met while filming the memorial traveled to Billings from Wyoming. The veterans represented each branch of the military.  

The Vietnam memorial is an exact replica of the one in Washington D.C. which is on its third tour through Billings. 

After the unveiling of the memorial, the veterans wheeled out a bike in a dedication to Vietnam soldiers. 

And for the younger generations who don't know much information about the Vietnam War, Mutt Duncan encourages young people to come out and immerse themselves in history and even shares some of his experience. 

"We were just men who were assigned a unit and went over and took care of what we had to do. We didn't know what we were fighting for or what we were doing. They say you know freedom for the American people, but it's freedom for people overseas. We were just keeping them at bay so they don't come over to our shore," Duncan said.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Watch: Bear takes a dip in Lockwood woman's koi pond

    Watch: Bear takes a dip in Lockwood woman's koi pond

    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-08-17 21:59:42 GMT

    When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.

    When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.

  • Montana's ties to the Barcelona attack

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-08-17 23:29:27 GMT

    At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today. 

    At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today. 

  • New evacuations ordered near Lolo Peak fire for 300-400 homes

    New evacuations ordered near Lolo Peak fire for 300-400 homes

    Thursday, August 17 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-08-17 14:23:25 GMT
    As many as 300 to 400 residents in Lolo were told to leave their homes immediately on Wednesday night due to increased fire activity on the Lolo Peak fire.  The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for people and homes from mile marker 31.5 to 29.5 on both sides of Hwy 12. This includes Fort Fizzle to Balsam Root Road on both sides of Hwy 12, as well as portions of Mormon Creek Road past and including Vann Drive.  Residents must check in at t...
    As many as 300 to 400 residents in Lolo were told to leave their homes immediately on Wednesday night due to increased fire activity on the Lolo Peak fire.  The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for people and homes from mile marker 31.5 to 29.5 on both sides of Hwy 12. This includes Fort Fizzle to Balsam Root Road on both sides of Hwy 12, as well as portions of Mormon Creek Road past and including Vann Drive.  Residents must check in at t...

  • Eclipse safety for your pets

    Eclipse safety for your pets

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-08-17 23:45:53 GMT

    We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets? 

    We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets? 

  • Man uses solar eclipse glasses as a fundraiser for Billings rocket camps

    Man uses solar eclipse glasses as a fundraiser for Billings rocket camps

    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-08-18 03:22:10 GMT

    CEO of Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Henry Lafever decided to jump on the solar eclipse glasses early.

    CEO of Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Henry Lafever decided to jump on the solar eclipse glasses early.

  • How to spot fake solar eclipse glasses

    How to spot fake solar eclipse glasses

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-08-16 00:35:25 GMT

    Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.

    Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.

  • Confederate fountain to be removed in Helena

    Confederate fountain to be removed in Helena

    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:50 AM EDT2017-08-17 05:50:20 GMT

    Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum.  The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.

    Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum.  The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.

  • Before buying solar eclipse glasses, here's what you should look out for

    Before buying solar eclipse glasses, here's what you should look out for

    Monday, August 14 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-08-15 00:47:49 GMT

    One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.

    One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.