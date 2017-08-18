Governor Bullock Announces Montana’s Unemployment Rate Remains at Ideal Levels

Governor Steve Bullock today announced Montana’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in July. The U.S. unemployment rate declined by 0.1 percentage point to 4.3% after a slight uptick last month.
CEO of Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Henry Lafever decided to jump on the solar eclipse glasses early.
We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets?
At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today.
When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.
As you may know, if you look at a solar eclipse without proper eye wear it can do serious damage to your eyes.
At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today.
Former Griz basketball coach Wayne Tinkle is in Spain this week and was very close by as the terror attack in Barcelona unfolded Thursday.
In the wake of a decision to remove the last remaining Confederate memorial in the Rocky Mountain Northwest, Bullock calls on nation’s leaders to “act like our kids are watching” during times of divisiveness.
Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.
On Monday Montana’s State Auditor Matt Rosendale announced his bid to serve the Treasure State in the United States Senate.
This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, stopped in Billings on April 21 to continue his campaign in Montana for Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte.
At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today.
When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse, but what about your pets?
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
CEO of Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Henry Lafever decided to jump on the solar eclipse glasses early.
