Governor Bullock Announces Montana’s Unemployment Rate Remains at Ideal Levels

By KULR-8 News Staff
On Friday, Governor Steve Bullock issued the latest job numbers for Montana. In the statement the Governor writes:

“Montana is experiencing steady economic growth, benefitting businesses and workers alike,” said Governor Bullock. “More Montanans are at work than ever before in our state’s history, wages are increasing, and manufacturing is growing at twice the national average. We’re growing some of the best wheat in the world, producing cutting-edge optics technologies, making the best waders, fly-rods, and drift boats money can buy.”

Total employment increased by roughly 5,200 jobs in July on an unadjusted basis. However, that level of hiring is expected during July, leaving the seasonally adjusted total employment level roughly even from last month. Total employment includes the self-employed, agricultural workers, and payroll employment. Payroll employment estimates indicate a loss of 700 jobs over the month, but an increase of 5,200 jobs since July 2016. The payroll job losses were primarily in the healthcare industry, where employment growth may have been affected by policy uncertainty at the federal level.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.1% in July. The energy index posted a small decline, while most other goods increased prices slightly. Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U has increased by 1.7%. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, increased 0.1% in July. 

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted.  Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make nonseasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.5 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at 1-800-541-3904.

The next Labor Situation Report for the month of August 2017 will be released on Friday, September 15, 2017. 

Visit our website at www.lmi.mt.gov for additional information and analysis, including industry employment levels, background on the unemployment rate, and wage rates by occupation.  This month’s Economy at a Glance discusses forecasted job growth in Montana.

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience.  County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.5%. 

Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

County

Current Unemployment

Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Daniels County

1.9

-1.2

916

10

2

Powder River

2.0

-0.4

1,072

-36

3

McCone County

2.2

0.2

999

-55

4

Carter County

2.4

-0.8

691

4

5

Gallatin County

2.5

-0.2

63,063

1,810

5

Sheridan County

2.5

-1

1,881

-35

7

Beaverhead County

2.7

-0.6

5,035

-11

8

Garfield County

2.8

0.2

741

-21

8

Liberty County

2.8

-0.5

959

-45

8

Sweet Grass County

2.8

-0.2

1,772

-36

11

Fallon County

2.9

-0.7

1,689

-133

11

Valley County

2.9

-0.6

4,364

-1

13

Toole County

3.0

-0.4

2,199

-45

14

Custer County

3.1

-0.9

5,899

-85

15

Deer Lodge County

3.2

-0.6

5,295

76

15

Fergus County

3.2

-0.4

5,692

62

15

Judith Basin County

3.2

0.1

895

-26

15

Park County

3.2

-0.3

8,630

-13

19

Chouteau County

3.3

-0.5

2,522

3

19

Lewis and Clark

3.3

-0.2

34,477

46

21

Carbon County

3.4

-0.5

5,314

-17

21

Missoula County

3.4

-0.4

59,862

2

21

Prairie County

3.4

0.2

541

-11

21

Teton County

3.4

-0.5

2,756

-107

25

Madison County

3.5

-0.3

3,994

-34

26

Dawson County

3.6

-0.8

4,338

-113

26

Treasure County

3.6

-1.1

323

-19

26

Wibaux County

3.6

-0.6

515

-5

26

Yellowstone County

3.6

-0.3

79,826

302

30

Cascade County

3.7

-0.4

37,139

-116

30

Petroleum County

3.7

0.1

259

-8

32

Stillwater County

3.8

-0.1

4,592

-129

33

Blaine County

3.9

-1.1

2,188

-71

33

Hill County

3.9

-0.9

7,579

-3

33

Pondera County

3.9

-0.8

2,776

-84

33

Powell County

3.9

-1.5

2,797

-13

37

Lake County

4.0

-0.8

13,197

178

37

Phillips County

4.0

-1.5

1,801

-80

39

Silver Bow County

4.1

-0.3

16,705

25

40

Meagher County

4.2

0.5

879

17

40

Ravalli County

4.2

-0.4

19,199

105

40

Wheatland County

4.2

-1

759

-9

43

Broadwater County

4.3

-1.1

2,445

-15

43

Jefferson County

4.3

-0.5

5,446

-8

43

Richland County

4.3

-1.4

5,460

-525

46

Musselshell County

4.4

-0.2

2,216

-44

47

Flathead County

4.5

-0.6

45,262

338

48

Rosebud County

4.6

-0.7

4,125

-56

49

Golden Valley

4.7

0.8

367

-5

50

Granite County

5.0

-0.7

1,602

-66

51

Roosevelt County

5.3

-0.9

4,437

-157

52

Mineral County

5.8

-1.1

1,644

-34

53

Sanders County

6.2

-0.8

4,458

-157

54

Lincoln County

7.5

-0.6

7,560

1

55

Glacier County

8.8

-0.3

5,479

-310

56

Big Horn County

13.3

5.4

5,263

35

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below.  Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.5%.Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals. 

Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

Reservation

Current Unemployment

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

Rate

1

Flathead

4.0

-0.8

12,792

173

2

Fort Peck

6.1

-0.9

4,006

-169

3

Fort Belknap

8.7

-1.8

726

-30

4

Blackfeet

10.8

-1.6

3,840

-151

5

Rocky Boy's

11.3

-2.6

1,090

-8

6

Northern Cheyenne

13.8

0.0

1,378

-25

7

Crow

17.4

6.4

2,638

36

