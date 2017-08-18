Governor Bullock Announces Montana’s Unemployment Rate Remains at Ideal Levels

On Friday, Governor Steve Bullock issued the latest job numbers for Montana. In the statement the Governor writes:

“Montana is experiencing steady economic growth, benefitting businesses and workers alike,” said Governor Bullock. “More Montanans are at work than ever before in our state’s history, wages are increasing, and manufacturing is growing at twice the national average. We’re growing some of the best wheat in the world, producing cutting-edge optics technologies, making the best waders, fly-rods, and drift boats money can buy.”

Total employment increased by roughly 5,200 jobs in July on an unadjusted basis. However, that level of hiring is expected during July, leaving the seasonally adjusted total employment level roughly even from last month. Total employment includes the self-employed, agricultural workers, and payroll employment. Payroll employment estimates indicate a loss of 700 jobs over the month, but an increase of 5,200 jobs since July 2016. The payroll job losses were primarily in the healthcare industry, where employment growth may have been affected by policy uncertainty at the federal level.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.1% in July. The energy index posted a small decline, while most other goods increased prices slightly. Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U has increased by 1.7%. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, increased 0.1% in July.

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted. Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make nonseasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.5 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at 1-800-541-3904.

The next Labor Situation Report for the month of August 2017 will be released on Friday, September 15, 2017.

****** INFORMATION AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET ******

Visit our website at www.lmi.mt.gov for additional information and analysis, including industry employment levels, background on the unemployment rate, and wage rates by occupation. This month’s Economy at a Glance discusses forecasted job growth in Montana.

****** COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience. County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.5%.

Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Daniels County 1.9 -1.2 916 10 2 Powder River 2.0 -0.4 1,072 -36 3 McCone County 2.2 0.2 999 -55 4 Carter County 2.4 -0.8 691 4 5 Gallatin County 2.5 -0.2 63,063 1,810 5 Sheridan County 2.5 -1 1,881 -35 7 Beaverhead County 2.7 -0.6 5,035 -11 8 Garfield County 2.8 0.2 741 -21 8 Liberty County 2.8 -0.5 959 -45 8 Sweet Grass County 2.8 -0.2 1,772 -36 11 Fallon County 2.9 -0.7 1,689 -133 11 Valley County 2.9 -0.6 4,364 -1 13 Toole County 3.0 -0.4 2,199 -45 14 Custer County 3.1 -0.9 5,899 -85 15 Deer Lodge County 3.2 -0.6 5,295 76 15 Fergus County 3.2 -0.4 5,692 62 15 Judith Basin County 3.2 0.1 895 -26 15 Park County 3.2 -0.3 8,630 -13 19 Chouteau County 3.3 -0.5 2,522 3 19 Lewis and Clark 3.3 -0.2 34,477 46 21 Carbon County 3.4 -0.5 5,314 -17 21 Missoula County 3.4 -0.4 59,862 2 21 Prairie County 3.4 0.2 541 -11 21 Teton County 3.4 -0.5 2,756 -107 25 Madison County 3.5 -0.3 3,994 -34 26 Dawson County 3.6 -0.8 4,338 -113 26 Treasure County 3.6 -1.1 323 -19 26 Wibaux County 3.6 -0.6 515 -5 26 Yellowstone County 3.6 -0.3 79,826 302 30 Cascade County 3.7 -0.4 37,139 -116 30 Petroleum County 3.7 0.1 259 -8 32 Stillwater County 3.8 -0.1 4,592 -129 33 Blaine County 3.9 -1.1 2,188 -71 33 Hill County 3.9 -0.9 7,579 -3 33 Pondera County 3.9 -0.8 2,776 -84 33 Powell County 3.9 -1.5 2,797 -13 37 Lake County 4.0 -0.8 13,197 178 37 Phillips County 4.0 -1.5 1,801 -80 39 Silver Bow County 4.1 -0.3 16,705 25 40 Meagher County 4.2 0.5 879 17 40 Ravalli County 4.2 -0.4 19,199 105 40 Wheatland County 4.2 -1 759 -9 43 Broadwater County 4.3 -1.1 2,445 -15 43 Jefferson County 4.3 -0.5 5,446 -8 43 Richland County 4.3 -1.4 5,460 -525 46 Musselshell County 4.4 -0.2 2,216 -44 47 Flathead County 4.5 -0.6 45,262 338 48 Rosebud County 4.6 -0.7 4,125 -56 49 Golden Valley 4.7 0.8 367 -5 50 Granite County 5.0 -0.7 1,602 -66 51 Roosevelt County 5.3 -0.9 4,437 -157 52 Mineral County 5.8 -1.1 1,644 -34 53 Sanders County 6.2 -0.8 4,458 -157 54 Lincoln County 7.5 -0.6 7,560 1 55 Glacier County 8.8 -0.3 5,479 -310 56 Big Horn County 13.3 5.4 5,263 35

****** RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below. Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.5%.Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.