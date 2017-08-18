High school girl plays running back for football team

(KWWL) One Iowa high school is excited about a freshman running back playing for its football team this year.

But this player stands out from the rest.

Janiya Labeaux stands just over five feet tall. But at only fourteen years old, player 32 can hit just as hard as the boys.

This year she'll play for Columbus High School in Waterloo, Iowa.

She says started playing with her four uncles as a kid and hasn't stopped, now her high school's first ever female player, according to coach Brad Schmit.

"They don't treat me any different," said Janiya. "We play together. We hit hard. And go for the best."

Janiya started early, getting tackled in middle school. And during the off season she runs track and plays basketball.

Coach Schmit says Janiya is an inspiration to other girls interested in football. In fact, another girl has already expressed interest in joining the team too.