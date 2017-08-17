Man uses solar eclipse glasses as a fundraiser for Billings rock - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Man uses solar eclipse glasses as a fundraiser for Billings rocket camps

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

CEO of Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Henry Lafever decided to jump on the solar eclipse glasses early. He ordered 2,000 glasses to sell as a fundraiser for his rocket camps. Lafever hosts multiple rocket camps every summer for youth groups along with working with Billings Public Schools to promote fun science experiments.

Lafever says "Our primary activity is rocket camps we do in the summer with youth groups. We also do the rocket camps with different area schools. When you're trying to get kids involved in science the best thing to do is do experiments at home, give them hands on projects so it's fun."

He was selling his glasses 1 for $2 or 3 for $5. He unfortunately ran out of glasses but wanted people to know they can also view the eclipse by using a pinhole viewer. You can also get glasses at the MSU Billings eclipse viewing party.

Lafever raised about $1,000 for his camp but wishes he had bought 1,000 more pairs of solar eclipse glasses to provide enough for everyone.

You can learn how to make a pinhole viewer by going to https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/how-make-pinhole-projector-view-solar-eclipse

