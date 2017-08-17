Montana's ties to the Barcelona attack

At least 13 people are dead and 100 others injured after a van plowed through a crowded Barcelona street today. 15 of those injured are reported in serious condition.

Police in Spain said the van was driven up onto a sidewalk and swerved among pedestrians in a crowded area.

Thursday, two people are in police custody while the Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

One former Skyview High school standout basketball player is a member of the Oregon State basketball team.

Kendal Manuel is a redshirt freshman, and a local graduate of Skyview High School

Manuel and his teammates are in Barcelona this week for exhibition games prior to the start of the beavers season this fall.

Manuel's coach is Wayne Tinkle. He's well known in our state as the former coach of the Griz.

Thursday, Tinkle let the world know through twitter that he and his team were enjoying a meal. That meal was cut short as the violence of the day played out before their eyes.

The team members are trying to make sense of the violence, but Coach Tinkle is letting their families know all are safe.

"Just to give you a little background, we were having our team pregame meal shortly before 5-pm local time when things occurred here on Los Romblus," Tinkle said. " I know people back home are concerned but I don't think they understand the gravity of what occurred here today. So, we're just reaching out letting you all know we're all in good shape, all of our party. Players are accounted for. We have a couple members who are not with us in the hotel but are safe."

The team and staff are currently on lockdown in Barcelona.