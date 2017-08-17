Eclipse safety for your pets

We all know that humans need special protection to view the solar eclipse but what about your pets? KULR-8's Melissa Scavelli spoke with Veterinarian and owner of Caring Hands Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Diana Kuehn about if your pets need protection during the total solar eclipse.

Dr. Kuehn says that our pets aren't even aware that the eclipse is happening or the rarity of the event. She says since there is no barometric pressure change or earthly changes like earthquakes or tornadoes our furry friends won't even know an event is occurring. She also says that our pet's eyes won't be affected either since pets don't normally look at the sun.

When asked about pet sensitivity Dr. Kuehn said "I don't think any of them would be any more sensitive, unless they had some sort of an ocular problem already where they had a reason for their eyes to be dilated. If they have another health issue lets say the kitties with hypertension often have dilated eyes so those patients might be a little more sensitive to the light issue but they're not going to be watching the eclipse like we are. So we're likely not to see any ocular health issues I don't believe."

While your pet's eyes might not be affected by the eclipse Dr. Kuehn still suggests leaving your pets at home.