Watch: Bear takes a dip in Lockwood woman's koi pond

Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.

As many as 300 to 400 residents in Lolo were told to leave their homes immediately on Wednesday night due to increased fire activity on the Lolo Peak fire. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for people and homes from mile marker 31.5 to 29.5 on both sides of Hwy 12. This includes Fort Fizzle to Balsam Root Road on both sides of Hwy 12, as well as portions of Mormon Creek Road past and including Vann Drive. Residents must check in at t...