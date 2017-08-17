Governor Bullock issues statement on removal of Confederate Memorial in Montana

In a statement released to media outlets, Thursday, Governor Steve Bullock responded to a decision by the Helena City Council to remove the Confederate Fountain at Hill Park.



The Governor writes;

“The removal of yet another monument that memorializes a dark period in our history is significant, but it does not alter the fact that this past week has been marred by loss of life and a lack of leadership that I find difficult to comprehend. My wife and I cannot explain to our three kids how our President chooses to minimize the actions of white supremacists and neo-Nazis at a time when friends and family are grieving. It is my hope that moving forward we are a nation who comes together based on our shared values of civility, decency, and respect, instead of being torn apart by some leaders.Our nation's leaders need to act like our kids are watching and learning from what we do - and don't do. Because they are. As Eli Wiesel stated, “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”



