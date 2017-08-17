Governor Bullock issues statement on removal of Confederate Memorial in Montana

When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.
When a bear in Lockwood found life in the wild too stressful, he sought serenity and bliss in a koi pond.
Former Griz basketball coach Wayne Tinkle is in Spain this week and was very close by as the terror attack in Barcelona unfolded Thursday.
Former Griz basketball coach Wayne Tinkle is in Spain this week and was very close by as the terror attack in Barcelona unfolded Thursday.
In the wake of a decision to remove the last remaining Confederate memorial in the Rocky Mountain Northwest, Bullock calls on nation’s leaders to “act like our kids are watching” during times of divisiveness.
In the wake of a decision to remove the last remaining Confederate memorial in the Rocky Mountain Northwest, Bullock calls on nation’s leaders to “act like our kids are watching” during times of divisiveness.
Two teenagers are in the hospital after a fight MontanaFair late Tuesday night.
Two teenagers are in the hospital after a fight MontanaFair late Tuesday night.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
This morning the U.S. Coast Guard is reporting a downed a Army Black Hawk helicopter off Oahu.
This morning the U.S. Coast Guard is reporting a downed a Army Black Hawk helicopter off Oahu.
Former Griz basketball coach Wayne Tinkle is in Spain this week and was very close by as the terror attack in Barcelona unfolded Thursday.
Former Griz basketball coach Wayne Tinkle is in Spain this week and was very close by as the terror attack in Barcelona unfolded Thursday.
In the wake of a decision to remove the last remaining Confederate memorial in the Rocky Mountain Northwest, Bullock calls on nation’s leaders to “act like our kids are watching” during times of divisiveness.
In the wake of a decision to remove the last remaining Confederate memorial in the Rocky Mountain Northwest, Bullock calls on nation’s leaders to “act like our kids are watching” during times of divisiveness.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
There are three more days left at MontanaFair. Concerts are always a big part of the fair but this past week, the featured concerts did not sell out as expected.
There are three more days left at MontanaFair. Concerts are always a big part of the fair but this past week, the featured concerts did not sell out as expected.
(CTV Network) A long-lost engagement ring has beat the odds.
(CTV Network) A long-lost engagement ring has beat the odds.
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
Two teenagers are in the hospital after a fight MontanaFair late Tuesday night.
Two teenagers are in the hospital after a fight MontanaFair late Tuesday night.
A neo-Nazi website's publisher said Wednesday that he has "effectively been completely banned from the internet" after mocking the victim of a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
A neo-Nazi website's publisher said Wednesday that he has "effectively been completely banned from the internet" after mocking the victim of a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.
One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.