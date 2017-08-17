Former Griz coach present during terror attack

Former Griz basketball coach Wayne Tinkle is in Spain this week and was very close by as the terror attack in Barcelona unfolded Thursday.

Tinkle who now serves as the men's basketball coach at Oregon State University tweeted in response to local media inquiring that he and his team are okay.

@waynetinkle Hi coach, is the team still in Barcelona? All safe and accounted for? Thanks — KOIN News (@KOINNews) August 17, 2017

Yes we are, happened directly in front of our hotel while we were having a team meal in the restaurant, so senseless and sad! All accounted4 — Wayne Tinkle (@waynetinkle) August 17, 2017

The scene was a stark contrast to the day before when Coach Tinkle shared greetings from Spain as they prepare for their upcoming season.

Buenos Dias! Early morning workout in Barcelona, had to get a jump start on the guys! !Vamos Beavs!! pic.twitter.com/Vs2ek8nTNL — Wayne Tinkle (@waynetinkle) August 16, 2017

Coach Tinkle has since asked for support as Spain comes to terms with the latest terror attack to strike within its boarders.