Former Griz coach present during terror attack

By KULR-8 News Staff
Barcelona, Spain -

Former Griz basketball coach Wayne Tinkle is in Spain this week and was very close by as the terror attack in Barcelona unfolded Thursday.

Tinkle who now serves as the men's basketball coach at Oregon State University tweeted in response to local media inquiring that he and his team are okay.

The scene was a stark contrast to the day before when Coach Tinkle shared greetings from Spain as they prepare for their upcoming season.

Coach Tinkle has since asked for support as Spain comes to terms with the latest terror attack to strike within its boarders.

