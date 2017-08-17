Police: Van jumped sidewalk, struck several people

Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district.
Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
A neo-Nazi website's publisher said Wednesday that he has "effectively been completely banned from the internet" after mocking the victim of a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
Footage of a rare white moose in Sweden has gone viral.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.
The infamous white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson as he tried to evade police in 1994 is going up for sale.
Disney is launching a streaming service for animated and live-action movies in 2019 as it navigates a changing media landscape.
Glen Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, has died.
Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
There are three more days left at MontanaFair. Concerts are always a big part of the fair but this past week, the featured concerts did not sell out as expected.
(CTV Network) A long-lost engagement ring has beat the odds.
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
A neo-Nazi website's publisher said Wednesday that he has "effectively been completely banned from the internet" after mocking the victim of a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
Two teenagers are in the hospital after a fight MontanaFair late Tuesday night.
One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.
