Woman finds long-lost engagement ring... around a carrot

(CTV Network) A long-lost engagement ring has beat the odds.

An 84-year-old Canadian woman's diamond ring recently turned up in the strangest way - around a carrot.

Mary Grams from Edmonton, Alberta, was reunited with her ring a few days ago, after it was gone for 13 years.

Mary lost the ring when she was pulling out a weed on her family farm.

"Why I didn't grab it with my right hand or leave it alone I'll never know," she said. "And somehow it must have hooked the ring and the ring fell off."

After searching for days, she gave up, and without telling her husband Norm, she bought a new one.

She says her husband of sixty years never even realized she replaced it.

He passed away five years ago, so this ring means so much.

"It just doesn't seem real," Grams said. "Inside it makes me kind of happy."

It makes her son Brian happy too. He had helped his mother look for the ring all those years ago and was sworn to secrecy.

"I guess we just kind of forgot about it and all of a sudden yesterday there was a ring around a carrot," he said.

Now the story is out, the old ring is on Mary's finger.

The carrot's destiny? Into a soup.