New Red Cross shelter in place for Lolo Peak fire

A new Red Cross shelter is in place for those impacted by the Lolo Peak fire.

This morning people living on both sides of Highway 12 are impacted, and this new evacuation order expands upon the previous evacuation order for Highway 12.

The Red Cross shelter at the Florence Carlton Community Church is now closed, and a new Red Cross shelter is open in Missoula.

It's at the University Congregational Church at 405 University Avenue in Missoula.

All evacuees are welcome, and there is no cost to stay in the shelter.

A community meeting will also be held Thursday night at 7 at the Florence Baptist Church.

The Lolo Peak fire has also prompted evacuation warnings in Ravalli County.

They cover the area west of Highway 93 from the north side of Tie Chute Lane north into Missoula County.