Veterans Affairs Clinic to Cody West Park

The Veterans Affairs clinic that’s moving to Cody will probably be in a West Park Hospital facility. That’s the word from West Park CEO Doug McMillan. Northwest Wyoming’s only VA clinic has been based in Powell.

McMillan said when he heard the clinic would be moving to Cody, he contacted Texas based Valor Healthcare immediately. The hospital CEO said Valor will operate the Cody clinic. West Park co-owns the Cody Medical Arts Complex, and plans to lease space to Valor there for the new clinic.

McMillan explained, “I mean literally, I’m just waiting for our attorney to send me the completed lease agreement. I am forwarding to Valor Heath, the VA.”

McMillan said the final answer from Valor could come this week.

He said, “I just got off the phone, so I’m anticipating they’re going to have to wait until the walk through is done, but I’m hoping even verbally, so maybe as soon as Friday afternoon.”

McMillan said the doctors and staff at Powell Valley Healthcare have done a great job of caring for Northwest Wyoming’s veterans. But, he thinks the Cody location may help more veterans, because Cody has a larger population. 

