Veterans Affairs Clinic to Cody West Park

Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
There are three more days left at MontanaFair. Concerts are always a big part of the fair but this past week, the featured concerts did not sell out as expected.
The Yellowstone River Round-Up PRCA Rodeo kicks off Thursday night.
Attorney General Tim Fox is joining 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to affirm that all law enforcement agencies retain their traditional authority to fight sex trafficking.
This morning the U.S. Coast Guard is reporting a downed a Army Black Hawk helicopter off Oahu.
In Helena Wednesday, the City Commission listens to both sides of public opinion regarding the only Confederate monument in the Northwest.
Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep. "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...
Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tall grass in Spokane is not only an eyesore but it's becoming a fire hazard "we've had everything from large brush fires to homes particularly in the valley view incident to apartment fires even here in the city on the north side that have been started from small grass fires," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.
One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.
Cody Wyoming is expecting a big crowd of eclipse watchers on August 21. Although the northwest Wyoming town is not in the “path of totality”, tourism promoters said most of the sun will be covered. But, no one there will be able to view the eclipse without eye protection. Grand Teton National Park is where the serious eclipse watchers will be on Monday, August 21st. Grand Teton, Jackson, Dubois, Riverton, Casper, Douglas and Glendo are in the Path of Totality.
The infamous white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson as he tried to evade police in 1994 is going up for sale.
A bull bison that had wandered out of Yellowstone National Park was killed after suffering severe head and leg injuries when it was struck by a vehicle just east of the park.
More than half way through the calendar year, Yellowstone National Park has seen about 5 percent fewer visitors so far this year.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
