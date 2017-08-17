MontanaFair attendance hits a decrease this year

Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.
There are three more days left at MontanaFair. Concerts are always a big part of the fair but this past week, the featured concerts did not sell out as expected.
The Yellowstone River Round-Up PRCA Rodeo kicks off Thursday night.
Attorney General Tim Fox is joining 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to affirm that all law enforcement agencies retain their traditional authority to fight sex trafficking.
Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tall grass in Spokane is not only an eyesore but it's becoming a fire hazard "we've had everything from large brush fires to homes particularly in the valley view incident to apartment fires even here in the city on the north side that have been started from small grass fires," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.
One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.
