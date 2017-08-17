Yellowstone River Round-Up PRCA Rodeo expected to be better than last year

Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.

The Veterans Affairs clinic that’s moving to Cody will probably be in a West Park Hospital facility. That’s the word from West Park CEO Doug McMillan. Northwest Wyoming’s only VA clinic has been based in Powell. McMillan said when he heard the clinic would be moving to Cody, he contacted Texas based Valor Healthcare immediately. The hospital CEO said Valor will operate the Cody clinic. West Park co-owns the Cody Medical Arts Complex, and plans to lease space to...