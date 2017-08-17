Yellowstone River Round-Up PRCA Rodeo expected to be better than - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Yellowstone River Round-Up PRCA Rodeo expected to be better than last year

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Yellowstone River Round-Up PRCA Rodeo kicks off Thursday night. KULR 8'S Briana Monte spoke with Ray Massie, marketing director at MetraPark Auto Arena, and he said this rodeo will be better than last year.

Ray Massie said with the return of the elite cowboys that were in their own separate organization last year, this year's MontanaFair is able to bring better cowboys than they've had in the past. He said Yellowstone River Round-up has always been a big and important rodeo for the PRCA so this year with the top rodeo cowboys coming back, it's going to be even better. He also said around 9:15 p.m. last night after super cross ended, they started knocking down the dirt. Massie explained why this rodeo will be a joy to watch.

"The rodeo is one of the best rodeos in the United States," Massie said. "The Yellowstone River Round-up is one of the top rodeos in the PRCA. It's a great rodeo with great cowboys and I can't wait for people to come see it."

The rodeo kicks off Thursday night and if you don't have a ticket, you don't have to buy it online. You can buy one at the front entrance. Tickets range anywhere from 14 to 28 dollars.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Confederate fountain to be removed in Helena

    Confederate fountain to be removed in Helena

    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:50 AM EDT2017-08-17 05:50:20 GMT

    Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum.  The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.

    Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum.  The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.

  • Veterans Affairs Clinic to Cody West Park

    Veterans Affairs Clinic to Cody West Park

    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-08-17 05:31:29 GMT
    The Veterans Affairs clinic that’s moving to Cody will probably be in a West Park Hospital facility. That’s the word from West Park CEO Doug McMillan. Northwest Wyoming’s only VA clinic has been based in Powell. McMillan said when he heard the clinic would be moving to Cody, he contacted Texas based Valor Healthcare immediately. The hospital CEO said Valor will operate the Cody clinic. West Park co-owns the Cody Medical Arts Complex, and plans to lease space to...
    The Veterans Affairs clinic that’s moving to Cody will probably be in a West Park Hospital facility. That’s the word from West Park CEO Doug McMillan. Northwest Wyoming’s only VA clinic has been based in Powell. McMillan said when he heard the clinic would be moving to Cody, he contacted Texas based Valor Healthcare immediately. The hospital CEO said Valor will operate the Cody clinic. West Park co-owns the Cody Medical Arts Complex, and plans to lease space to...

  • MontanaFair attendance hits a decrease this year

    MontanaFair attendance hits a decrease this year

    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-08-17 05:16:28 GMT

    There are three more days left at MontanaFair. Concerts are always a big part of the fair but this past week, the featured concerts did not sell out as expected.

    There are three more days left at MontanaFair. Concerts are always a big part of the fair but this past week, the featured concerts did not sell out as expected.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lady Houdini, strongman husband share their story at MontanaFair after surviving crash

    Lady Houdini, strongman husband share their story at MontanaFair after surviving crash

    Thursday, August 10 2017 3:07 PM EDT2017-08-10 19:07:25 GMT

    Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.

    Kristen Johnson and Kevin Ridgeway will have a true story of survival to share with guests while performing at MontanaFair this year.

  • Confederate fountain to be removed in Helena

    Confederate fountain to be removed in Helena

    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:50 AM EDT2017-08-17 05:50:20 GMT

    Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum.  The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.

    Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum.  The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.

  • MontanaFair attendance hits a decrease this year

    MontanaFair attendance hits a decrease this year

    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-08-17 05:16:28 GMT

    There are three more days left at MontanaFair. Concerts are always a big part of the fair but this past week, the featured concerts did not sell out as expected.

    There are three more days left at MontanaFair. Concerts are always a big part of the fair but this past week, the featured concerts did not sell out as expected.

  • WATCH: Mom Discovers Breastfeeding Video Was Turned Into Porn

    WATCH: Mom Discovers Breastfeeding Video Was Turned Into Porn

    Thursday, August 9 2012 12:46 PM EDT2012-08-09 16:46:47 GMT
    KHQ.COM - Maryann Sahoury's goal was to teach others about breastfeeding. Instead, she learned a few lessons herself: To read things before you sign them. And that people can be creeps.
    KHQ.COM - Maryann Sahoury's goal was to teach others about breastfeeding. Instead, she learned a few lessons herself: To read things before you sign them. And that people can be creeps.

  • Tall grass presents not only an eyesore but a fire hazard

    Tall grass presents not only an eyesore but a fire hazard

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:47:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tall grass in Spokane is not only an eyesore but it's becoming a fire hazard "we've had everything from large brush fires to homes particularly in the valley view incident to apartment fires even here in the city on the north side that have been started from small grass fires," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tall grass in Spokane is not only an eyesore but it's becoming a fire hazard "we've had everything from large brush fires to homes particularly in the valley view incident to apartment fires even here in the city on the north side that have been started from small grass fires," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. 

  • Before buying solar eclipse glasses, here's what you should look out for

    Before buying solar eclipse glasses, here's what you should look out for

    Monday, August 14 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-08-15 00:47:49 GMT

    One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.

    One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page