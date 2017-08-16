Confederate fountain to be removed in Helena - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Confederate fountain to be removed in Helena

By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
HELENA, Mont. -

Around 6 p.m. tonight it was confirmed by one of the Helena City Commissioners that the fountain in Helena will be removed. There is no word on when it will be moved, what will replace it, or if it will be moved to a museum. 

The American Indian caucus asked the Helena City Commissioner to remove the fountain, which was given to the city back in the early 1900's.

