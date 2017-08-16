Attorney General Fox Asks Congress To Amend Sex Trafficking Law

Sex trafficking continues to be a growing problem around the world and in the United States.

As KULR-8 showed you in this report last year Montana is not immune to the terrors of human trafficking.

Now Attorney General Tim Fox is joining 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to affirm that all law enforcement agencies retain their traditional authority to fight sex trafficking.

Fox announced his support for the group in a letter to media outlets Wednesday morning.

In a letter to Congress, the attorneys general ask representatives to amend the Communications Decency Act (CDA) to clarify that states, localities, and territories retain authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of child sex trafficking wherever they operate, including online.

Fox writes that, “the simple word addition to the CDA proposed in this letter will help ensure that citizens and children are effectively protected throughout the entire country, in all courts.”

The letter quotes Fox saying,

“The Communications Decency Act was drafted back in 1996, when the Internet was in its infancy. Its original purpose was to protect children from accessing indecent materials online, but courts have interpreted certain provisions of the Act to provide immunity from State prosecution to online classified ad sites, like Backpage.com, that promote and profit from human trafficking. We need to be sure federal law provides local prosecutors the tools they need to fight back against those who use technology to promote sexual exploitation of children.”

You can read the letter in full by clicking here.

In January, Backpage.com blocked its prostitution ads in the United States. You can read what the National Center on Sexual Exploitation had to say at the time by clicking here.