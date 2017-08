Two teenagers are in the hospital after a fight MontanaFair late Tuesday night.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 11 Tuesday night about the fight.

They say one teenager was stabbed with a knife and was taken to the hospital. The teen holding the knife was knocked to the ground and was also taken to the hospital with head injuries.

No one was arrested and no charges have been pressed.

The Sheriff's Office says they are still investigating.