Daniel Craig has confirmed he will once again play James Bond.

During an appearance on CBS' "The Late Show" Craig said he just needed a break before another spin as 007.

This will mark Craig's fifth time as Bond. He made his debut in "Casino Royale" over ten years ago.

Some critics say he is the best actor to play the role.

The upcoming film will be the 25th Bond movie, but we don't yet know the name.

It's expected to be released in 2019.