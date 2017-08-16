Pit bulls take on snakes to save kids

(WFLA) Two pit bulls in Florida are credited with saving two young children from a venomous snake.

One of the dogs may have a tough guy name, but Slayer and Paco are man's best friend.

They're also now heroes. Owner Melissa Butt says Slayer sprung into action and saved her grandchildren Zayden and Mallory from a copperhead snake inches away in her garden.

Together, Slayer and Paco battled the snake.

Both ended up needing anti-venom at the vet. Melissa is just thankful they were there.

"That absolutely would have been one of my grandchildren, whether it be yesterday today or tomorrow," she said.

Both dogs are doing just fine. Slayer, however, is still recovering at the vet.