Police body cam footage captures rooftop rescue in Connecticut

(WFSB) A dramatic rescue caught on camera, police were able to grab a suicidal woman off a building while she threatened to jump.

This happened at an apartment building in New Haven, Connecticut.

"16 stories and there was very limited room," said New Haven Police officer Elvin Rivera. " We were within a couple of feet off the ledge."

The scene unfolded 191 feet up from the ground late last month.

The 24-year-old woman was on the roof, drinking and telling officers she wanted to end her life.

"We talked in English, we talked in Spanish, we talked about religion, family, and continuously I was just pleading with her not to do it," said officer Elsa Berrios.

As Officer Berrios pleaded with the woman, Berrios' husband, Officer Rivera, who is a trained hostage negotiator, arrived at the scene.

"She continued dangling back and forth off of the edge and I kept trying to tell her to please hold onto the fence, that she was important, that she was loved, that God loved her, that I loved her," he said. "I opened my arms up and told her to come to me several times."

But the woman wouldn't come close enough for him to grab her.

"She went back and forth on the rooftop stumbling, and at points, she actually went backwards, in a backward motion," he said. "Again, I don't know what held her up at that point."

When the woman asked for ice to cool her hot feet after an hour on the roof, officers knew this was their chance. When they handed her the ice, she reached close enough for them to grab her.

They pulled the woman to safety and were later reunited, when she came to the police station - this time, with a message for them.

"What she said and what's still in my mind was that, thank you for not giving up on me," said Officer Berrios.

"Obviously it's what we do, protect and serve and it makes you feel good inside, when you do save someone's life," said Officer Rivera.