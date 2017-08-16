Two men plead not guilty to charges of "cruelly abandoning" three horses

State Labor Commissioner Pam Bucy is stepping down from the position, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
"It's one of those things where you get to watch as I get out of the handcuffs, the shackles. On one breath. So it usually takes me about 2.5 to 3 minutes to escape."
Jason Badger is charged with the deliberate homicide of a six-month-old child. In court Tuesday, Badger pleaded not guilty, denying responsibility for the child's death.
NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.
One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Three people, including a baby, were killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of East Helena.
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
Billings government will see some major changes in the upcoming year.
Tomorrow kicks off the 16th year of Evel Knievel Days and for Levi Renz that’s just one day closer to cheating death. Renz, an extreme sports performer, will be attempting his first backflip with a RZR. Over the years Levi has done many stunts at Evel Knievel Days, but as a professional even he has some concerns. Renz said. “The ramp could malfunction at any time and anytime that happens the utv won't complete the full backflip and that's when you come smashing down on th...
Cody Wyoming is expecting a big crowd of eclipse watchers on August 21. Although the northwest Wyoming town is not in the “path of totality”, tourism promoters said most of the sun will be covered. But, no one there will be able to view the eclipse without eye protection. Grand Teton National Park is where the serious eclipse watchers will be on Monday, August 21st. Grand Teton, Jackson, Dubois, Riverton, Casper, Douglas and Glendo are in the Path of Totality.
The infamous white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson as he tried to evade police in 1994 is going up for sale.
A bull bison that had wandered out of Yellowstone National Park was killed after suffering severe head and leg injuries when it was struck by a vehicle just east of the park.
More than half way through the calendar year, Yellowstone National Park has seen about 5 percent fewer visitors so far this year.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
The lone provider of health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in Wyoming is proposing to raise rates for those customers by almost 50 percent.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
