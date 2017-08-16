Two men plead not guilty to charges of "cruelly abandoning" thre - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Two men plead not guilty to charges of "cruelly abandoning" three horses

Two men pleaded not guilty to charges of “cruelly abandoning” three horses in the Shoshone National Forest last winter. Brothers Brad and David Flint were charged with three cases of animal cruelty, in the starvation of the horses. Two were rescued, and one apparently died.

In a sworn statement, Forest Service Law Enforcement officer Ron Ostrum said one horse was rescued in April by a horn hunter, and the other was too weak to be brought out, until it was given medicine and food.

The Flint brothers were arraigned Tuesday morning on three counts of failing to provide the horses with proper food, drink, or protection from the weather, or cruelly abandoning the animals.

Ostrum’s statement said Brad Flint lost the horses during a hunt in the Meeteetse area last September. Ostrum’s statement said he called Brad Flint in January, and again in March, and asked him when he was going to rescue his horses.

The two surviving horses were found by the horn hunter in April. Both were rescued, and saved. The bones of another horse was found near the surviving horses in the Shoshone Forest.

The Flint brothers were released on a $3000 bond apiece. Their trial has been set for December 21.

