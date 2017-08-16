Rocky Offense With Work to do After First Scrimmage

During the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears first scrimmage of fall camp, it looked a lot like most scrimmages of fall camps. Defensively the Battlin' Bears were smothering, and made many plays when the ball was in the air. Offensively, Rocky seems to be looking for it's timing, with a host of new weapons, and a new starting quarterback in Jacob Bakken.

The scrimmage started off well for the offense and special teams, seeing Prince Shonola run the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. The first offensive series then going very well for the first team offense, with Bakken faking out the defense for a long touchdown run, but that was the high for the first teamers. The Rocky defense came to play, with constant pressure, forcing Bakken to leave the pocket, and throw the ball away on more than one occasion.

The second team offense did provide a bright spot for the Battlin' Bears, however. Led by freshman quarterback Drew Korf, the second team scored several times in the scrimmage, twice via Korf finding a receiver in the red zone, and once on a long run by freshman runningback Shawn Schaeferkoetter.

Players on the Rocky offense didn't seem too phased by the first team struggles, and are confident they'll have their issues settled out by the time they take on Dickinson State in their opener on August 24.