Dvorak Eager to Lead Senior to Success in First Season

Things were a bit different this past Friday at Senior High volleyball practices as the Sue Dvorak era began, but different, in this case, definitely means exciting.

"It's a big change," said Lady Broncs senior Courtney Bad Bear. "But sometimes change is good, and that's what we talk about a lot. I think this season we're really working on being positive, because everything is just going to be new."

"It feels good to get back into the gym with the girls," said Dvorak. "I'm excited to be here, taking over a program that Jeff Carroll worked so hard to build up."

Dvorak is well aware of the shoes she's stepping into. Carroll led the Lady Broncs to 12 Class AA State titles over his 31 years, but he's leaving her in good hands, with nine seniors on this year's squad.

"That's what's going to be really, really hard," said Dvorak. "Trying to keep all of them happy, and give them the playing time that they want is going to be a challenging thing, but I'm up for the challenge."

"There's a lot of talent on the team, but what we need the most in leadership," said Bad Bear. "And that's a really big thing that coach Carroll taught us, and it's moving on to this new era."

The Lady Broncs finished as the runners up at State last season, and based on what she's seen, Dvorak thinks there's no reason they can't get back to the top of the mountain this year.

"I think the girls are hungry to win," said Dvorak. "And that's always a good thing that they're driven, and they want a chance to redeem themselves."

"We're ready to get down to work, and we're ready to finish business," said Bad Bear.

So like I said, things are a bit different, but at the same time, with the kind of talent on the Lady Broncs have, it's just more of the same.