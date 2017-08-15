Gov. Bullock announces departure of Labor and Industry commissioner

Two men pleaded not guilty to charges of “cruelly abandoning” three horses in the Shoshone National Forest last winter. Brothers Brad and David Flint were charged with three cases of animal cruelty, in the starvation of the horses. Two were rescued, and one apparently died. In a sworn statement, Forest Service Law Enforcement officer Ron Ostrum said one horse was rescued in April by a horn hunter, and the other was too weak to be brought out, until it was given medic...

Two men pleaded not guilty to charges of “cruelly abandoning” three horses in the Shoshone National Forest last winter. Brothers Brad and David Flint were charged with three cases of animal cruelty, in the starvation of the horses. Two were rescued, and one apparently died. In a sworn statement, Forest Service Law Enforcement officer Ron Ostrum said one horse was rescued in April by a horn hunter, and the other was too weak to be brought out, until it was given medic...