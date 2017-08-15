Lady Houdini act describes the road to recovery after car crash

Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
"It's one of those things where you get to watch as I get out of the handcuffs, the shackles. On one breath. So it usually takes me about 2.5 to 3 minutes to escape."
Jason Badger is charged with the deliberate homicide of a six-month-old child. In court Tuesday, Badger pleaded not guilty, denying responsibility for the child's death.
People all across the state travel to hospitals in Billings to visit with their doctors, which can get tiring if you have to visit frequently.
Friday night, members of the Lodge Grass community came together to show love and support for the victims of last week's shooting.
State Labor Commissioner Pam Bucy is stepping down from the position, according to a press release from the governor's office.
NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.
One week from Monday, millions of people will stop what they are doing and gaze up at the sun.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Three people, including a baby, were killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of East Helena.
Don't get caught with "shady" glasses during the solar eclipse. We have some tips on what to look for before the moon obscures the sun.
Billings government will see some major changes in the upcoming year.
Tomorrow kicks off the 16th year of Evel Knievel Days and for Levi Renz that’s just one day closer to cheating death. Renz, an extreme sports performer, will be attempting his first backflip with a RZR. Over the years Levi has done many stunts at Evel Knievel Days, but as a professional even he has some concerns. Renz said. “The ramp could malfunction at any time and anytime that happens the utv won't complete the full backflip and that's when you come smashing down on th...
