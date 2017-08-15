Lady Houdini act describes the road to recovery after car crash - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Lady Houdini act describes the road to recovery after car crash

BILLINGS, Mont. -

"It's one of those things where you get to watch as I get out of the handcuffs, the shackles. On one breath. So it usually takes me about 2.5 to 3 minutes to escape."

Escaping from a 140-gallon water torture chamber and being hung upside down by your ankles in a straight jacket isn't something everyone can do.

A job  like lady Houdini's is one that tests both her mental and physical abilities.

"Training is done by the stunt that I'm working on so what I do is I find experts in that specific arena and I use those people and I glean the information from them so I can provide a safe way of doing the stunt," Kristen Johnson said.

It's a job that both Johnson and her husband Kevin Ridgeway almost had to give up...

"January 12th we were hit by a car," Ridgeway said. "Unfortunately a 17 year old girl texting and driving blew through a red light at 50 miles an hour. And Kris and I both suffered pretty catastrophic injuries. I was unconscious for five weeks with multiple injuries. I lost 66 pounds while in the hospital."

He also lost a kidney.

Kristen broke several ribs, punctured a lung, suffered a concussion and has ongoing issued with headaches and double vision.

After the accident Kevin says there were days it was hard to push forward.

"Twice while I was in the hospital, I was just like I'm ready to check out," Kevin said. "I didn't sign up for this and that probably scared me more than anything and it kind of renewed my passion for what we do for a living and we just decided that we were going to come back and bring the message to people about texting and driving, distracted driving and just know that if you believe i your dreams and put forth the effort you can achieve them."

And that's just what the couple did.

"I've put on 43 pounds since I've gotten out of the hospital and I've only been walking for about 13 and a half weeks but this is our passion and we knew we were going to do whatever it takes to get back on the road," Kevin said. 

