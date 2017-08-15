How to spot fake solar eclipse glasses - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

How to spot fake solar eclipse glasses

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Amazon caught many customers off guard earlier this week announcing that some of the solar eclipse glasses sold on their website may not be safe and were the subject of a voluntary recall.

While Amazon is attempting to be up front with consumers other retailers may not be.

We received a message on the KULR-8 Facebook page.

The viewer who contacted us says she recently purchased a pair of eclipse glasses but wasn’t sure if the glasses would actually protect her eyes.

We picked up several pairs of glasses ourselves… one pair from Amazon, which was recalled, another from a teacher selling the glasses as a fundraiser for his class, and several other pairs from various stores in the Billings area.

Once we had our glasses we took a close look at each pair and how they were marked.

All three pairs of glasses contained an ISO marker, but only two pairs included the ISO number of 12312-2.

We decided to dig a little deeper. Our research took us to the CDC and the www.eclipseglasses.com. This website is operated by American Paper Optics and has some very useful information.

We compared all three styles of our glasses to the standards set by both agencies.

After careful inspection, we determined two sets of glasses were not in compliance for viewing a solar eclipse.

We noticed that the print was fuzzier, that the eye pieces were the wrong shape, and that the earpieces were more rounded than they should be.

If you are unsure if your glasses are safe you should compare your glasses to the examples outlined by American Paper Optics.

Also, consider visiting the CDC page which explains the safest way to use your glasses when viewing an eclipse. 

