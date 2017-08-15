Jason Badger pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide

Jason Badger is charged with the deliberate homicide of a six-month-old child.

In court Tuesday, Badger pleaded not guilty, denying responsibility for the child's death.

Badger was babysitting the child the night of the incident.

The affidavit states an autopsy revealed multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the baby's head.

In his initial interview, Badger told investigators the baby was bouncing on his knee then fell off.

He said he caught the baby before he hit the ground.

Along with blunt force trauma injuries, the autopsy revealed the infant also had full thickness retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes and bruises, as well as genital and ear infections.

The medical examiner determined the injuries did not lineup with an innocent fall and questioned Badger again.

He then admitted to dropping the baby while carrying him to the futon.

He said, "When I did drop him, he did bounce." Badger claimed it was a hard bounce.

He said he didn't admit this in the initial interview because he was stressed because, "I know I caused it."