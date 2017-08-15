Oregon man exercises dogs with "tire pulling"

(KATU) - An Oregon man is facing criticism for the way he walks his dogs

Denes Balaz has his two dogs, four-and-a-half-year-old Dogo Argentinos, pull tires behind them.

He says it's never been an issue before. But recently, he was confronted by one person who took video. It shows Jasmine and Sultan wearing tires and harnesses behind them. Those weigh about five and 12 pounds.

But Balaz says his dogs are energetic, and tire pulling keeps them on the move.

"As a runner I've pulled tires myself," he said. "In my training, it's sort of weighted running. That's all it is. It helps develop their muscles."

Tire pulling is a common way to train dogs for weightlifting competitions, but these dogs don't do those.

According to police, what Balaz is doing is legal under Oregon law.