Cat owners more likely to cheat, study says

The type of pet we own can say a lot about our personalities, but can it also say something about the way we act in relationships?

A new study from Illicit Encounters says yes - and they say cat owners are the most likely to cheat.

Illicit Encounters is the UK's "leading dating website for married people."

They surveyed 1,000 members and found 26 percent owned cats, making them the most adulterous pet owners. Rabbit owners came in second, followed by people who have reptiles and rodents.

Dog owners were the least likely to cheat.