Skyview Leaning on Bushfield to Lead Team to Wins in 2017

2016 was not the Skyview Falcons' year. A quarterback carousel led to offensive struggles for the Falcons, and resulted in their second consecutive 1-9 season, with their sole win coming via a forfeit against Hellgate.

2017 is looking much brighter, however, with a new direction under the only head coach in the school's history, Ron Lebsock, and it starts at the quarterback position. Last season saw three different quarterbacks line up under center for Skyview, with their greatest success coming in weeks 5 and 6 when they faced Sentinel and Helena High respectively. Bushfield started both of the road contests for the Falcons, as they entered the fourth quarter with a lead in both games against future playoff bound teams. Obviously the team failed to hold on to their lead in both games, but for a 1-9 season, the process was encouraging. Players now say that the sting of losing a late game lead, and failing to claim a victory on the field in 2016 has left a bad taste in their mouths, and they look forward to using those hard learned lessons to create more wins for Skyview this fall.